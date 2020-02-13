Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (RMAX, HF, RLGY, ASPS, JLL)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.40. Following is Hff Inc-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.51. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.28.
Altisource Port follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.31, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 9.39.
