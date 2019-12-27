Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Beta (ASPS, MMI, HF, JLL, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Altisource Port ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Marcus & Millich with a a beta of 1.2. Hff Inc-A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 35.2%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.