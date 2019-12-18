Top 5 Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (KSU, NSC, UNP, GWR, CSX)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kansas City Sout ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.1%. Norfolk Southern is next with a projected earnings growth of 30.5%. Union Pac Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 31.3%.

Genesee & Wyomin follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.3%, and Csx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 41.4%.

