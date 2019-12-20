Top 5 Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (NSC, UNP, CSX, KSU, GWR)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Norfolk Southern ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 27.63. Following is Union Pac Corp with a a P/E ratio of 28.35. Csx Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 29.25.

Kansas City Sout follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.39, and Genesee & Wyomin rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 35.93.

