Top 5 Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Highest Beta (GWR, CSX, NSC, UNP, KSU)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Csx Corp with a a beta of 1.2. Norfolk Southern ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Union Pac Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Kansas City Sout rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

