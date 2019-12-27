MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Highest Beta (GWR, CSX, NSC, UNP, KSU)

Written on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 2:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Csx Corp with a a beta of 1.2. Norfolk Southern ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Union Pac Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Kansas City Sout rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Genesee & Wyomin on March 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Genesee & Wyomin have risen 28.3%. We continue to monitor Genesee & Wyomin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest beta genesee & wyomin csx corp Norfolk Southern union pac corp kansas city sout

Ticker(s): GWR CSX NSC UNP KSU

Contact James Quinn