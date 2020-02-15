Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (LEE, NYT, NWS, NWSA, NEWM)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.50. Following is New York Times-A with a sales per share of $10.40. News Corp-Cl B ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.44.
News Corp-Cl A follows with a sales per share of $14.44, and New Media Invest rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.97.
