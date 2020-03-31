Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (GCI, MDP, SCHL, NEWM, NYT)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest sales growth.
Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 324.9%. Meredith Corp is next with a sales growth of 386.3%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 411.3%.
New Media Invest follows with a sales growth of 690.2%, and New York Times-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 773.4%.
