Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GCI, NEWM, MDP, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. New Media Invest is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.24. Meredith Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.97.

