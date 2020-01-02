Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (GCI, NWSA, NWS, NYT, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.2%. News Corp-Cl A is next with a future earnings growth of 9.1%. News Corp-Cl B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.1%.

New York Times-A follows with a future earnings growth of 21.0%, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 24.1%.

