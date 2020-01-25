Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

New York Times-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%. News Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

Scholastic Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 12.8%.

