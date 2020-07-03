Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (LEE, MDP, GCI, NEWM, NWS)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Meredith Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Gannett Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

New Media Invest follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.