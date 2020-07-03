MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (LEE, MDP, GCI, NEWM, NWS)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:24am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Meredith Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Gannett Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.

New Media Invest follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest current ratio :lee lee enterprises inc. meredith corp gannett co inc new media invest news corp-cl b

Ticker(s): MDP GCI NEWM NWS

Contact Shiri Gupta