Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NYT, NEWM, SCHL, MDP, GCI)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales growth.
New York Times-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 773.4%. New Media Invest is next with a sales growth of 690.2%. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 411.3%.
Meredith Corp follows with a sales growth of 386.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 324.9%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Meredith Corp and will alert subscribers who have MDP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth new york times-a new media invest scholastic corp meredith corp gannett co inc