MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NYT, NEWM, SCHL, MDP, GCI)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales growth.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 773.4%. New Media Invest is next with a sales growth of 690.2%. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 411.3%.

Meredith Corp follows with a sales growth of 386.3%, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 324.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Meredith Corp and will alert subscribers who have MDP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth new york times-a new media invest scholastic corp meredith corp gannett co inc

Ticker(s): NYT NEWM SCHL MDP GCI

Contact Shiri Gupta