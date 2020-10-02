Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (GCI, NEWM, MDP, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Gannett Co Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 16.2%. New Media Invest is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%. Meredith Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%.

Scholastic Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

