Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LEE, NEWM, MDP, GCI, NYT)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:25am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.30. New Media Invest is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.04. Meredith Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.58.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.81, and New York Times-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 11.92.

Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio :lee lee enterprises inc. new media invest meredith corp gannett co inc new york times-a

Ticker(s): NEWM MDP GCI NYT

