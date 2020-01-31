Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NWSA , NYT , NWS , MDP , GCI )

Below are the top five companies in the Publishing industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA ) ranks first with a gain of 2.09%; New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.34%; and News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP ) follows with a gain of 0.72% and Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.63%.

