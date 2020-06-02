Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GCI , MDP , NWSA , NWS , NYT )

We looked at the Publishing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.67%; Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP ) ranks second with a gain of 2.22%; and News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA ) ranks third with a gain of 2.03%.

News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS ) follows with a gain of 1.77% and New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.33%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gannett Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have GCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.