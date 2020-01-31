Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (WRB, STFC, CNA, EMCI, CB)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Wr Berkley Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 40.0%. Following is State Auto Finl with a sales growth of 113.1%. Cna Finl Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 187.9%.

Emc Ins Group follows with a sales growth of 214.9%, and Chubb Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 246.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Emc Ins Group on November 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Emc Ins Group have risen 44.3%. We continue to monitor Emc Ins Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.