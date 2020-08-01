Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (EMCI, FAF, STC, ERIE, KFS)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Emc Ins Group ranks lowest with a an RPE of $283,000. Following is First American F with a an RPE of $308,000. Stewart Info Svc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $327,000.

Erie Indemnity-A follows with a an RPE of $352,000, and Kingsway Financial Services Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $384,000.

