Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (AMBC, UVE, ACGL, AGO, EIG)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ambac Financial ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.85. Universal Insura is next with a a P/E ratio of 8.33. Arch Capital Grp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Assured Guaranty follows with a a P/E ratio of 10.57, and Employers Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 12.08.

