Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (XL, UIHC, HALL, FNHC, AFH)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Xl Group Ltd ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.13. United Insurance is next with a FCF per share of $0.24. Hallmark Finl ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.24.

Federated Nation follows with a FCF per share of $0.92, and Atlas Financial rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.03.

