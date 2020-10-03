Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (MBI, JRVR, UIHC, FNHC, ACGL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.

Mbia Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,727.9%. Following is James River Grou with a sales growth of 3,947.2%. United Insurance ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,434.6%.

Federated Nation follows with a sales growth of 2,735.9%, and Arch Capital Grp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,607.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Arch Capital Grp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Arch Capital Grp in search of a potential trend change.