Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (MBI, JRVR, UIHC, FNHC, ACGL)
Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.
Mbia Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,727.9%. James River Grou is next with a sales growth of 3,947.2%. United Insurance ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,434.6%.
Federated Nation follows with a sales growth of 2,735.9%, and Arch Capital Grp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,607.4%.
