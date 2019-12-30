Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (AMBC, AGO, MBI, AXS, ACGL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ambac Financial ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.5 million. Following is Assured Guaranty with a an RPE of $4.9 million. Mbia Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.2 million.

Axis Capital follows with a an RPE of $3.7 million, and Arch Capital Grp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $3.5 million.

