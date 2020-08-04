Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AGO , FNF , MBI , ALL , ACGL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks first with a gain of 13.59%; Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks second with a gain of 10.07%; and Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) ranks third with a gain of 9.06%.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) follows with a gain of 6.07% and Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.07%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allstate Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allstate Corp in search of a potential trend change.