Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WRB , ALL , PGR , ACGL , ORI )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:29am
By James Quinn

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) ranks first with a gain of 0.82%; Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.44%; and Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.24%.

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) follows with a gain of 0.02% and Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.26%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wr Berkley Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $74.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Wr Berkley Corp have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor Wr Berkley Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

