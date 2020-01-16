Top 5 Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PGR , FNF , TRV , MBI , CINF )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.98%; Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks second with a gain of 1.04%; and Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks third with a gain of 0.67%.

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) follows with a gain of 0.65% and Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.51%.

