Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (ENDP, LCI, MYL, PAHC, PRGO)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Endo Internation ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22. Following is Lannett Co Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38. Mylan Nv ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.71.

Phibro Animal-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.89, and Perrigo Co Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.22.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Perrigo Co Plc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.00. Since that call, shares of Perrigo Co Plc have fallen 20.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.