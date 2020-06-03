Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (MNK, AKRX, LCI, TLGT, MYL)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mallinckrodt ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.09. Following is Akorn Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.16. Lannett Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52.

Teligent Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.58, and Mylan Nv rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.64.

