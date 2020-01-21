Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (MNK, LCI, MYL, ENDP, SUPN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mallinckrodt ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.86. Lannett Co Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 5.86. Mylan Nv ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.38.

Endo Internation follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.09, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 15.30.

