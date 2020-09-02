Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PAHC, PRGO, LCI, ZTS, JNJ)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Phibro Animal-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%. Following is Perrigo Co Plc with a EBITDA growth of 13.3%. Lannett Co Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.5%.

Zoetis Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.2%, and Johnson&Johnson rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 21.9%.

