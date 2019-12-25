MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (AGN, ANIP, ZTS, CTLT, LLY)

Wed, 12/25/2019
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Allergan Plc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Ani Pharmaceutic with a an earnings yield of 1.9%. Zoetis Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

Catalent Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.0%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

