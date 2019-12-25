Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (AGN, ANIP, ZTS, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Allergan Plc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Ani Pharmaceutic with a an earnings yield of 1.9%. Zoetis Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

Catalent Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.0%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Allergan Plc on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $130.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Allergan Plc have risen 47.1%. We continue to monitor Allergan Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.