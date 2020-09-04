MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (PRTK, COLL, NEOS, TTPH, NKTR)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:24am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales growth.

Paratek Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,340,344.8%. Collegium Pharma is next with a sales growth of 156,429.0%. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a sales growth of 17,330.1%.

Tetraphase Pharm follows with a sales growth of 8,787.2%, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 8,600.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nektar Therapeut on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.11. Since that call, shares of Nektar Therapeut have fallen 12.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

