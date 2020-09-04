Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (PRTK, COLL, NEOS, TTPH, NKTR)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales growth.
Paratek Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,340,344.8%. Collegium Pharma is next with a sales growth of 156,429.0%. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a sales growth of 17,330.1%.
Tetraphase Pharm follows with a sales growth of 8,787.2%, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 8,600.0%.
