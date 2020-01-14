Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (ZTS, PAHC, PBH, PFE, SUPN)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Zoetis Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 5,480.5%. Phibro Animal-A is next with a ROE of 3,579.8%. Prestige Brands ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,393.7%.
Pfizer Inc follows with a ROE of 3,383.0%, and Supernus Pharmac rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,629.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zoetis Inc on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Zoetis Inc have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Zoetis Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity zoetis inc phibro animal-a prestige brands pfizer inc supernus pharmac