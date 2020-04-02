Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (PCRX, AMPH, AKRX, SUPN, HZNP)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 311.8%. Following is Amphastar Pharma with a future earnings growth of 215.1%. Akorn Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 46.4%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a future earnings growth of 35.2%, and Horizon Pharma P rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 21.8%.

