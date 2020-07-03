Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AGN, ANIP, LLY, SUPN, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Allergan Plc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 354.9%. Following is Ani Pharmaceutic with a EBITDA growth of 90.3%. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 60.9%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a EBITDA growth of 59.4%, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 58.9%.

