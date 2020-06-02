Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (ENDP, TLGT, AGN, AMPH, AKRX)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Endo Internation ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 349.2. Following is Teligent Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 243.3. Allergan Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.9.

Amphastar Pharma follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.8, and Akorn Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.1.

