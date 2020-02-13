Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ZGNX , COLL , NKTR , OCUL , MNK )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) ranks first with a gain of 7.59%; Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL ) ranks second with a gain of 7.56%; and Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks third with a gain of 6.03%.

Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL ) follows with a gain of 5.96% and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.34%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zogenix Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.22. Since that call, shares of Zogenix Inc have fallen 39.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.