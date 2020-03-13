Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TBPH , SUPN , JNJ , PFE , MRK )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH ) ranks first with a loss of 0.40%; Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN ) ranks second with a loss of 0.62%; and Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) ranks third with a loss of 3.24%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) follows with a loss of 4.63% and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.72%.

