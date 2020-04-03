Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PRGO , ZTS , PFE , LLY , BMY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks first with a gain of 3.11%; Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.28%; and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.03%.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) follows with a gain of 0.96% and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.71%.

