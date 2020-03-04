Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LLY , MRK , ZTS , PFE , JNJ )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) ranks first with a gain of 4.22%; Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) ranks second with a gain of 4.16%; and Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.66%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) follows with a gain of 3.40% and Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.18%.

