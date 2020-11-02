Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HZNP , MNK , CTLT , AGN , BMY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK ) ranks second with a gain of 2.84%; and Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.23%.

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN ) follows with a gain of 1.32% and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.13%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mallinckrodt on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Mallinckrodt have risen 76.6%. We continue to monitor Mallinckrodt for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.