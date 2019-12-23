Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DERM , AERI , MYL , MRK , LLY )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM ) ranks first with a gain of 4.64%; Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks second with a gain of 4.40%; and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.12%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) follows with a gain of 1.77% and Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.21%.

