MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CTLT , ITCI , AERI , ZGNX , HZNP )

Written on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:25am
By Shiri Gupta

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.58%; Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) ranks second with a gain of 12.40%; and Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks third with a gain of 10.56%.

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) follows with a gain of 9.84% and Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.49%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zogenix Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.22. Since that call, shares of Zogenix Inc have fallen 59.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: relative performance catalent inc intra-cellular t aerie pharmaceut zogenix inc horizon pharma p

Ticker(s): CTLT ITCI AERI ZGNX HZNP

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.