Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CTLT , ITCI , AERI , ZGNX , HZNP )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.58%; Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) ranks second with a gain of 12.40%; and Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks third with a gain of 10.56%.

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) follows with a gain of 9.84% and Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.49%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zogenix Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.22. Since that call, shares of Zogenix Inc have fallen 59.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.