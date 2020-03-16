Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (COLL , PRGO , MYL , LLY , AERI )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL ) ranks first with a gain of 15.81%; Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks second with a gain of 13.85%; and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks third with a gain of 13.50%.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) follows with a gain of 10.59% and Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.40%.

