Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (COTY, HLF, NUS, IPAR, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.4%. Herbalife Ltd is next with a projected earnings growth of 12.3%. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.5%.

Inter Parfums follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.4%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.2%.

