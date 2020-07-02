Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (NHTC, COTY, EPC, NATR, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natural Health ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Following is Coty Inc-Cl A with a a price to book ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.99.

Nature'S Sunshne follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.59, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.50.

