Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (USNA, NUS, IPAR, HLF, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Usana Health Sci ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 10.7%. Following is Nu Skin Enterp-A with a EBITDA growth of 12.2%. Inter Parfums ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.4%.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.0%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%.

