Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (IPAR, EL, COTY, MED, USNA)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Estee Lauder is next with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

Medifast Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.9%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inter Parfums and will alert subscribers who have IPAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

