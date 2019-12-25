Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (IPAR, EL, COTY, MED, USNA)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Following is Estee Lauder with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.
Medifast Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
