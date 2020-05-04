Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Beta (COTY, USNA, REV, EL, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Usana Health Sci with a a beta of 0.7. Revlon Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Estee Lauder follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Nu Skin Enterp-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.